Morning Break: Saints rookies generate buzz as season opener approaches

Saints News from Nola.com
Last season, the New Orleans Saints' rookies were one of the more productive draft classes in the NFL. But the group largely had to wait their turn. From quarterback Tyler Shough not starting until midseason to roles expanding for several others throughout the year, the Saints didn't roll into Week 1 thinking the class would have the impact that it did. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
Despite the loss of one of its top talents in defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the New Orleans Saints' defensive line has high hopes going into 2026. Rookie defensive lineman Christen Miller shared those expectations loud and clear in a recent interview with the Saints preparing for their opening game next Sunday against the Detroit Lions. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
The New Orleans Saints' rookie wide receiver class — featuring Jordyn Tyson, Bryce Lance and Barion Brown — has unexpectedly emerged as a key component of the offense following training camp despite initial expectations of limited roles. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LindysSports.com
The New Orleans Saints could be a dark-horse team this NFL season because the Saints might have found their franchise quarterback in Tyler Shough, who impressed as a rookie last year. Over the past couple of seasons, the Saints' problem has been their quarterback play. However, Shough has impressed, and the Saints actively added more talent to their roster to help him this offseason. SEE MORE>>