BABY STEPS: Chunk plays probably won't be plentiful, which means New Orleans will possibly need to construct a couple of nine- or 10-play drives on offense. In order to do that, the operation has to be clean (no illegal procedure, false start or holding penalties) and the ball must be secured. That begins with quarterback Tyler Shough, who has 15 touchdown passes but also has 11 turnovers (seven interceptions, four lost fumbles). The center-quarterback exchange with Cesar Ruiz was fine against Carolina in Ruiz's first start at center since his rookie season, and it must remain so against the Bears especially if the weather deteriorates. A solid run game would help, but the reality is the Saints don't run for much (90 yards per game, 3.1 yards per carry) and the Bears don't allow much (91.1 yards per game). So, the short passing game may be the best alternative, with tight end Juwan Johnson and rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson leading the way. Hopefully, that will free up Chris Olave and Barion Brown for a shot play or two.

KEEP IT UP: The Saints run defense desperately needed to show improvement after the bye week, and it has: 95 yards on 2.8 yards per carry against Cleveland, and 97 yards on 3 yards per carry against Carolina. Needless to say, more of the same will be necessary against Chicago. The Bears average 142 rushing yards per game on 4.2 yards per carry and if those numbers hold up, it'll be a long day for New Orleans. It'll be up to linebacker Kaden Elliss (a combined 26 tackles and two sacks in the last two games) to lead the charge, and the Saints won't have linebacker Pete Werner to help. An interior defensive line surge would be disruptive, so Nathan Shepherd and Vernon Broughton are important.

ANSWER WHEN OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is likely to take some chances. His arm talent and athleticism are top tier, and it could lead him to take risks. The Saints defense has to be ready when he does. He could scramble into a sack or two, which is in the wheelhouse for edges Carl Granderson (8.5 sacks) and Chase Young (8 sacks), and the football could be exposed during those times. The Saints haven't forced a turnover in three games; it sure would be helpful to create one or two against the Bears. Cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley will hopefully be in position to make a play on the ball, too.