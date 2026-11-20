Howden started seven games as a rookie in 2023, four in 2024 and two in '25 — when he memorably recovered a fumble and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown — while also carving a space as a core special teams member.

When Reid joined the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in '25, Howden continued his special team contributions and steadily increased his role on defense. That role jumped another notch Wednesday when Reid, who started the first nine games, had a missed practice attributed to personal reasons.

"We never know what people are going through," Howden said. "It's the next man up, we've all got a job to do. Somebody has to go out there and play, we've got to step up and be ready for this weekend. He's my brother and I hope everything is good, but we've still got a job to do."

"Jordan's played some good football, Jordan's going to continue to play with Julian (Blackmon) on the back end," Moore said. "I think that combination will be good. Those guys have played the last few weeks together, and this will be a great opportunity for Jordan."

Howden had a season-high three tackles in the Saints' 20-17 loss to Carolina last Sunday. He said the previous 13 starts will aid in his acclimation.

"It definitely helps a lot," he said. "The more experience you have, the more you've played, the more comfortable you get, the more confidence you have in yourself to just go out there and play fast and just go out there and do what you do.