The "next man" up was steadily ascending into position to be "the man," so it's not a jolt to the nervous system of the New Orleans Saints defense that safety Jordan Howden will take the field with the starters Sunday when the Saints (3-6) play the Bears (7-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Saints waived safety Justin Reid on Friday, but Howden, who is entering his fourth season, was already becoming a more routine face in the huddle as New Orleans sought overall improvement in its defensive play.
"We had those conversations. Good conversations, we'll keep those personal," Saints coach Kellen Moore said of Reid on Friday. "Obviously, the best for everyone, and we'll keep moving forward."
Forward with Howden.
"I'm very excited about him," Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said. "I thought last year he played at a real starting level in the snaps that he played and some of the games he started last year for us. We have a lot of confidence in him.
"We felt like he's a good, young secondary guy. He's really improved on special teams this year, but just speaking for him at safety, he looks like a pro safety when he has played for us. And I think the increased snaps for him this year have been a real credit to him because he's earned them.
"He's playing the right way — played a good game against Carolina, and we've got to stay with him because he's still improving. There's still so much in front of him. But he's a good fit for how we play and we're excited about his future."
Howden started seven games as a rookie in 2023, four in 2024 and two in '25 — when he memorably recovered a fumble and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown — while also carving a space as a core special teams member.
When Reid joined the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in '25, Howden continued his special team contributions and steadily increased his role on defense. That role jumped another notch Wednesday when Reid, who started the first nine games, had a missed practice attributed to personal reasons.
"We never know what people are going through," Howden said. "It's the next man up, we've all got a job to do. Somebody has to go out there and play, we've got to step up and be ready for this weekend. He's my brother and I hope everything is good, but we've still got a job to do."
"Jordan's played some good football, Jordan's going to continue to play with Julian (Blackmon) on the back end," Moore said. "I think that combination will be good. Those guys have played the last few weeks together, and this will be a great opportunity for Jordan."
Howden had a season-high three tackles in the Saints' 20-17 loss to Carolina last Sunday. He said the previous 13 starts will aid in his acclimation.
"It definitely helps a lot," he said. "The more experience you have, the more you've played, the more comfortable you get, the more confidence you have in yourself to just go out there and play fast and just go out there and do what you do.
"It's always a blessing to go out there and play this game. Like I said, it's next man up — go out there, have fun and make it do what it do."