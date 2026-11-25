SAINTS vs. BENGALS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

Saints TE Noah Fant played for Cincinnati in 2025.

Bengals Linebackers Coach Mike Hodges served on the New Orleans coaching staff from 2017-24, including as linebackers coach from 2020-24, where he tutored Saints LBs Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss.

Cincinnati Def. Line/Run Game Coord. Jerry Montgomery went to training camp with the Saints in 2002.

New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley and Edges Coach Jay Rodgers served on the Chicago Bears coaching staff with Bengals Senior Defensive Assistant Sean Desai.

Saints EDGE Chase Young, LB Pete Werner and Bengals QB Joe Burrow were teammates at Ohio State in 2017. Burrow and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, who prepped at Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.) HS, both played at LSU.

Saints DL Nathan Shepherd and Cincinnati QB Joe Flacco were teammates with the New York Jets from 2020-22. Saints QB Zach Wilson was also a teammate of Flacco's with the Jets from 2021-22.

New Orleans S Julian Blackmon and Flacco were teammates with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.

Saints CB Martin Emerson Jr. and Flacco were teammates with the Cleveland Browns in 2023 and 2025.

Saints QB Tyler Shough, who later played at Louisville, EDGE Tyree Wilson and Bengals RB Tahj Brooks were college teammates at Texas Tech.

New Orleans RB Travis Etienne Jr. and Bengals WR Tee Higgins and DT Dexter Lawrence II were college teammates at Clemson.

Saints TE Oscar Delp and Bengals G Dylan Fairchild and WR Colbie Young were college teammates at Georgia in 2024.

Saints TE Juwan Johnson and Bengals TE Mike Gesicki were college teammates at Penn State.

Etienne and Cincinnati T Javon Foster were teammates with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. Etienne and Bengals LB Jack Kiser were Jacksonville teammates in 2025.

Saints LB Chris Rumph II and Bengals LB Joe Giles-Harris were college teammates at Duke. Saints EDGE Anfernee Jennings and Bengals S Kyle Dugger were teammates with the New England Patriots from 2020-25.

Saints T Mason Murphy, G Jeremiah Wright and Bengals C Connor Lew were college teammates at Auburn in 2025.

New Orleans P Ryan Wright and Cincinnati G Dalton Risner were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings from 2023-24. Wright and Bengals DT Jonathan Allen were Minnesota teammates in 2025.

Young and Bengals DT Jonathan Allen were teammates with Washington from 2020-23.

Saints DB Jordan Howden and Bengals DE Boye Mafe were college teammates at Minnesota.

New Orleans DL Colby Wooden and Cincinnati DT Tedarrell Slaton Jr. were teammates with the Green Bay Packers from 2023-24.

Saints RB Audric Estimé, practice squad WR Kevin Austin Jr. and Bengals LB Jack Kiser were college teammates at Notre Dame in 2021.

Bengals Defensive Coordinator Al Golden served as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator while Saints DB Lorenzo Styles played there in 2022.

Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry and Bengals S Jordan Battle were college teammates at the University of Alabama from 2021-22.

Saints G David Edwards and Bengals S Russ Yeast were teammates with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Fant and Mafe were teammates with Seattle from 2022-24. Fant and Bengals G Dalton Risner were teammates with Denver from 2019-21.

Saints G Cesar Ruiz and Bengals CBs Dax Hill and DJ Turner II were teammates at Michigan in 2019. Cincinnati CB Josh Newton is a Monroe, La. native who prepped at Ouachita Parish HS and attended Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to TCU.