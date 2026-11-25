WEEK 12 · Sun 11/29 · 12:00 PM CST
Saints
New Orleans Saints
AT
Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
BENGALS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
Following a 21-13 Week 11 loss at the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints (3-7) will go back on the road this week to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-3), who are currently in first place in the AFC North, at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals lead the all-time series, 8-7.
After losing two straight contests, the Saints will regroup as they enter a stretch run with the final seven games of the season. In 2025, they finished 4-3 in this stretch, including going undefeated in the month of December.
THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH: The Atlanta Falcons (3-7) visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-3) on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. CT at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) host the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in an NFC South matchup on Monday Night Football on Nov. 30 at 7:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.
THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING
Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26; Oct. 16, 2022 @ Caesars Superdome - Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase teamed up to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The former LSU standouts connected on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 to play to provide the winning points. Burrow was 28 of 37 for 300 with three touchdown passes and a 19-yard touchdown run. Chase had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. FULL GAME RECAP
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
SAINTS vs. BENGALS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints trail the Bengals, 8-7 in the all-time series entering Sunday's matchup. The teams first faced off in 1970, as the Saints lost 26-6 at Cincinnati. They did not meet again for five years, when the two teams christened the Superdome for the first regular season game, a 21-0 Bengals win. Three years later, the Saints recorded their first win against Cincinnati, a 17-7 home victory, which was also the final win for Saints signal-caller Archie Manning at the Superdome. The two clubs split their next meetings, while the Saints won their next three. The Bengals then captured three straight until New Orleans broke the skid in 2010 with a 34-30 victory at Paul Brown Stadium, when QB Drew Brees became the franchise's all-time passing yardage leader. The Bengals defeated the Saints 27-10 at the Superdome on Nov. 16, 2014 and New Orleans returned the favor with a 51-14 thrashing at Paul Brown Stadium on Nov. 11, 2018 in what was their biggest margin of victory in a road contest in club history. In the most recent meeting, Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase engineered a fourth quarter come-from-behind 30-26 victory at the Caesars Superdome on Oct. 16, 2022. Six of the games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or loss. A look back at the results between the Saints and Bengals in the previous 15 meetings:
SAINTS vs. BENGALS SUPERLATIVES
RUSHING YARDAGE vs. BENGALS (100+yards)
PASSING YARDAGE vs. BENGALS (300+yards)
RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. BENGALS (100+yards)
SAINTS vs. BENGALS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2026 NFL Regular Season League Rankings
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SAINTS vs. BENGALS ROSTER CONNECTIONS
Saints TE Noah Fant played for Cincinnati in 2025.
Bengals Linebackers Coach Mike Hodges served on the New Orleans coaching staff from 2017-24, including as linebackers coach from 2020-24, where he tutored Saints LBs Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss.
Cincinnati Def. Line/Run Game Coord. Jerry Montgomery went to training camp with the Saints in 2002.
New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley and Edges Coach Jay Rodgers served on the Chicago Bears coaching staff with Bengals Senior Defensive Assistant Sean Desai.
Saints EDGE Chase Young, LB Pete Werner and Bengals QB Joe Burrow were teammates at Ohio State in 2017. Burrow and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, who prepped at Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.) HS, both played at LSU.
Saints DL Nathan Shepherd and Cincinnati QB Joe Flacco were teammates with the New York Jets from 2020-22. Saints QB Zach Wilson was also a teammate of Flacco's with the Jets from 2021-22.
New Orleans S Julian Blackmon and Flacco were teammates with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.
Saints CB Martin Emerson Jr. and Flacco were teammates with the Cleveland Browns in 2023 and 2025.
Saints QB Tyler Shough, who later played at Louisville, EDGE Tyree Wilson and Bengals RB Tahj Brooks were college teammates at Texas Tech.
New Orleans RB Travis Etienne Jr. and Bengals WR Tee Higgins and DT Dexter Lawrence II were college teammates at Clemson.
Saints TE Oscar Delp and Bengals G Dylan Fairchild and WR Colbie Young were college teammates at Georgia in 2024.
Saints TE Juwan Johnson and Bengals TE Mike Gesicki were college teammates at Penn State.
Etienne and Cincinnati T Javon Foster were teammates with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. Etienne and Bengals LB Jack Kiser were Jacksonville teammates in 2025.
Saints LB Chris Rumph II and Bengals LB Joe Giles-Harris were college teammates at Duke. Saints EDGE Anfernee Jennings and Bengals S Kyle Dugger were teammates with the New England Patriots from 2020-25.
Saints T Mason Murphy, G Jeremiah Wright and Bengals C Connor Lew were college teammates at Auburn in 2025.
New Orleans P Ryan Wright and Cincinnati G Dalton Risner were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings from 2023-24. Wright and Bengals DT Jonathan Allen were Minnesota teammates in 2025.
Young and Bengals DT Jonathan Allen were teammates with Washington from 2020-23.
Saints DB Jordan Howden and Bengals DE Boye Mafe were college teammates at Minnesota.
New Orleans DL Colby Wooden and Cincinnati DT Tedarrell Slaton Jr. were teammates with the Green Bay Packers from 2023-24.
Saints RB Audric Estimé, practice squad WR Kevin Austin Jr. and Bengals LB Jack Kiser were college teammates at Notre Dame in 2021.
Bengals Defensive Coordinator Al Golden served as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator while Saints DB Lorenzo Styles played there in 2022.
Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry and Bengals S Jordan Battle were college teammates at the University of Alabama from 2021-22.
Saints G David Edwards and Bengals S Russ Yeast were teammates with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
Fant and Mafe were teammates with Seattle from 2022-24. Fant and Bengals G Dalton Risner were teammates with Denver from 2019-21.
Saints G Cesar Ruiz and Bengals CBs Dax Hill and DJ Turner II were teammates at Michigan in 2019. Cincinnati CB Josh Newton is a Monroe, La. native who prepped at Ouachita Parish HS and attended Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to TCU.
Saints WR/RS Barion Brown played at Kentucky.
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