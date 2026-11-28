DON'T ASSUME: The numbers suggest Cincinnati's run game mainly is window dressing; 64 percent of their offensive plays and 82 percent of their yards are attached to the passing game. Cincy runs for 79.4 yards, third fewest in the league. Still, as ill-advised as if may seem to suggest forcing the Bengals into passing mode, New Orleans has to do the job and take away the run. Sunday's game forecast calls for a high probability of rain (above 90 percent), and the Bengals actually may want to establish a ground game. Neutralizing run games has been a huge part of the Saints' defensive improvement and it'll have to remain that way Sunday. Rally to the ball in the run game and, maybe, force a turnover in the swarm.

STAY CLOSE EARLY: The 10-game resume suggests the Saints aren't going to get off to a fast start offensively; they've scored nine points in the first quarter this season. But New Orleans has to stay within reach of the Bengals, whose 29.8 points per game is fourth-most in the league. The defense likely will have to hold on – force field goals, perhaps create a turnover – until the offense warms. Quarterback Tyler Shough and the offense have to take advantage of any short-field possessions and avoid turnovers on a possibly sloppy field, and leaning in to the run game should help (Bengals opponents run for 126.5 yards per game). Running the ball with Travis Etienne Jr. and controlling the clock also works to keep Cincinnati's offense off the field, and having center Erik McCoy back in the lineup should help.