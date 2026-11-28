The New Orleans Saints (3-7) receive no schedule relief in the quest to end a two-game losing streak Sunday in Cincinnati.
The Bengals (7-3) have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and will test it at Paycor Stadium against a Saints defense that has been at its best in the three games since the bye.
The hot-button issues are pretty clear.
SLOW JOE: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (3,095 passing yards, 74.2 percent completions, 29 touchdowns, six interceptions) is playing at an MVP level and has outstanding targets in receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Even in losses, Burrow has averaged 337 passing yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He has three 400-yard passing games. The solution is to harass him with a four- or five-man rush, and generate the best coverage of the season. So, the spotlight is on edges Carl Granderson (8.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits) and Chase Young (eight sacks, 15 QB hits), cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry (seven passes defensed), Martin Emerson Jr. (two interceptions, four passes defensed) and Quincy Riley (five passes defensed), and safety Jonas Sanker. The Bengals will make some plays and put points on the board, but can the damage be minimized?
DON'T ASSUME: The numbers suggest Cincinnati's run game mainly is window dressing; 64 percent of their offensive plays and 82 percent of their yards are attached to the passing game. Cincy runs for 79.4 yards, third fewest in the league. Still, as ill-advised as if may seem to suggest forcing the Bengals into passing mode, New Orleans has to do the job and take away the run. Sunday's game forecast calls for a high probability of rain (above 90 percent), and the Bengals actually may want to establish a ground game. Neutralizing run games has been a huge part of the Saints' defensive improvement and it'll have to remain that way Sunday. Rally to the ball in the run game and, maybe, force a turnover in the swarm.
STAY CLOSE EARLY: The 10-game resume suggests the Saints aren't going to get off to a fast start offensively; they've scored nine points in the first quarter this season. But New Orleans has to stay within reach of the Bengals, whose 29.8 points per game is fourth-most in the league. The defense likely will have to hold on – force field goals, perhaps create a turnover – until the offense warms. Quarterback Tyler Shough and the offense have to take advantage of any short-field possessions and avoid turnovers on a possibly sloppy field, and leaning in to the run game should help (Bengals opponents run for 126.5 yards per game). Running the ball with Travis Etienne Jr. and controlling the clock also works to keep Cincinnati's offense off the field, and having center Erik McCoy back in the lineup should help.
CLEAN UP KICKING GAME: Kicker Charlie Smyth missed a field goal and booted two kickoffs out of bounds, and punter Ryan Wright had three punts reach the end zone against Chicago in a 21-13 loss. Those errors leveled off the good special team plays that were made against the Bears, and hopefully that outlier won't be replicated. The chance for a special team slip-up seems to increase in a game affected by weather, and New Orleans doesn't need to be the team that has the slip.