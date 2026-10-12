Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, October 12:
1. Catch up on Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at the Caesars Superdome with the Week 5 game recap.
2. Hear from the Saints after the game. Watch the latest postgame interviews for their reactions to Sunday's matchup.
3. Revisit the action through the Saints’ photo gallery from Sunday's game.
4. Drew Brees joined the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime. Watch as his name takes its place in the Caesars Superdome rafters.
5. Keep the Black and Gold close wherever you go. Download the Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, videos and more.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.