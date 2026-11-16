Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, November 16:
1. Catch up on Sunday's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome with the full game recap.
2. Read John DeShazier's postgame analysis from Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
3. Hear from head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough as they discuss Sunday's game in their postgame interviews.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4. Watch Alvin Kamara's two touchdowns, Charlie Smyth's 55-yard field goal and more in the full game highlights from Saints-Panthers.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.