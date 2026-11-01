Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, November 1:
1. The New Orleans Saints are on their bye this Sunday before hosting the Cleveland Browns at the Caesars Superdome on November 8 at noon CT. Check out the remaining matchups on the 2026 Saints schedule.
2. Catch up on Saints All-Access as Kalia Butler and John DeShazier discuss the team during the bye week, plus an exclusive interview with linebackers coach Peter Sirmon.
3. Get to know Gumbo's cousins! Check out the best photos of Louis and Lily as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris.
4. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop!
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.