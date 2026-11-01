Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, November 1:

1. The New Orleans Saints are on their bye this Sunday before hosting the Cleveland Browns at the Caesars Superdome on November 8 at noon CT. Check out the remaining matchups on the 2026 Saints schedule.

2. Catch up on Saints All-Access as Kalia Butler and John DeShazier discuss the team during the bye week, plus an exclusive interview with linebackers coach Peter Sirmon.