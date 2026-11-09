Game Notes: Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints | 2026 NFL Week 9

- The Saints defeated the Cleveland Browns, 23-22, in overtime to secure their first home victory of the 2026 season. It was the team's first overtime victory since a 26-23 win at Chicago on November 1, 2020 and the team has an all-time regular season record of 16-16 in overtime.
- The Saints will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 15, hosting the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in a Week Ten NFC South matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT with the contest regionally televised on FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally).
- New Orleans improved their regular season record against the Browns to 8-13 and improve their record against Cleveland at the Caesars Superdome to 5-4. Dating back to a September 18, 2018, 20-18 win over the Browns at the Superdome, the win today gives the Black and Gold a four-game winning streak against Cleveland for the first time in the series.
- New Orleans outgained the Browns 396-355 in total net yardage. The Black and Gold outrushed the Browns 160-95, carrying 32 times for 150 yards (5.0 avg.) with one touchdown. The Saints were only penalized four times for 25 yards and the Browns were penalized ten times for 58 yards.
- QB Tyler Shough completed 21-of-35 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions and a 93.2 passer rating. He also rushed 10 times for 51 yards. With the Saints trailing 13-9 in the fourth quarter, Shough engineered a go-ahead drive, where he completed four-of-five passes for 53 yards with the drive ending with a two-yard rushing touchdown by RB Audric Estimé. In overtime, Shough engineered a 11-play, 74-yard touchdown drive, where he completed four-of-six passes for 39 yards, ending with a 15-yard touchdown pass to TE Juwan Johnsonto give
the Saints a 23-16 lead. Shough also had an eight-yard scramble on the drive.
- WR Chris Olaveled New Orleans in receiving with seven receptions for 98 yards. His longest reception was 36 yards. Olave now has 347 career receptions, surpassing WR Lance Moore to
move into seventh on the club's all-time list. With 4,462 career receiving yards, Olave surpassed WR Devery Henderson to move into eighth on the club's receiving yardage list.
- WR Barion Browncaught one pass for 52 yards, the team's longest play from scrimmage this season. Brown also brought back five punts for 68 yards (13.6 avg.) and three kickoffs for 78
yards (26.0 avg.) for a career-high 198 all-purpose yards.
- TE Juwan Johnsonrecorded two receptions for 34 yards and the touchdown Johnson became the 16th Saint with 250 career receptions (251).
- RB Audric Estimécarried 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. His two-yard touchdown run with 1:48 remaining in regulation gave New Orleans a 16-13 lead. He also added a five-yard reception.
- RB Alvin Kamarahad six carries for 32 yards and three receptions for 17 yards. With a franchise-record 7,407 rushing yards, he moved into 66th all-time past Mike Pruitt. With 12,505 career yards from scrimmage, he moved into 65th all-time past RB Jamal Lewis. With 13,169 all-purpose yards, he has surpassed Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Roger Craig for 78th all-time. Kamara made a big impact in the overtime period, where he carried three-times for 28 yards on New Orleans' game-winning drive.
- The New Orleans defense allowed the Browns to gain only 95 yards rushing on 34 carries (2.8 avg.) with zero touchdowns, keeping them out of the end zone on a goal line stand that stopped them six inches from a touchdown. The Saints allowed only three points on two opponent red zone attempts today. New Orleans finished with five sacks for the second time in the last three contests.
- EDGE Carl Grandersonrecorded two sacks of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders. Granderson became the only Saints player to record multiple sacks in four consecutive games and the first NFL player to accomplish the feat since 2013. The last player to do so was the Indianapolis Colts' Robert Mathis (9/15/13-10/6/13). Granderson had seven tackles (five solo), including two stops for loss and added a pass breakup.
- EDGE Chase Youngrecorded his eighth sack of the season on a Browns red zone drive that would force a field goal. Young had four tackles and one pass breakup.
- LB Kaden Ellissrecorded a sack on Cleveland's opening drive. He tied for the team lead with LB Pete Wernerwith 11 tackles.
- DT Khristian Boydrecorded a sack of Sanders for an eight-yard loss late in the game, posting a career-high four tackles (career-best three solo).
- K Charlie Smythconnected on three field goals, including attempts from 30, 27, and 48 yards.
- EDGE Tyree Wilson, TE Oscar Delp and LB Chris Rumph II had two special teams tackles apiece.
- P Ryan Wrightpunted four times for 175 yards with a 43.8 gross/net punting average with two dropping inside the 20-yard line.