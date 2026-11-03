Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, November 3:

1. The New Orleans Saints continue preparations for their Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT. Watch head coach Kellen Moore’s media availability for his thoughts on the team coming out of the bye week.

2. Check back for a new video highlighting Saints EDGE Chase Young's start to the 2026 season on NewOrleansSaints.com.