Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, November 3:
1. The New Orleans Saints continue preparations for their Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT. Watch head coach Kellen Moore’s media availability for his thoughts on the team coming out of the bye week.
2. Check back for a new video highlighting Saints EDGE Chase Young's start to the 2026 season on NewOrleansSaints.com.
3. Kalia Butler and John DeShazier discuss the Saints' bye week adjustments and preview Sunday's matchup against Cleveland on the latest episode of Saints HQ presented by Rouses Markets. Watch on NewOrleansSaints.com or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
4. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop!
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.