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New Orleans Saints announce Dr. W. Stephen Choate as team nominee for 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award

Award recognizes individuals across the NFL for their unwavering commitment to honoring and supporting the military community

Nov 11, 2026 at 01:16 PM
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Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced today that Dr. W. Stephen Choate, the club's Head Team Orthopedist and a sports medicine specialist at Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute, has been selected as the team's nominee for the 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The Salute to Service Award is presented annually by the NFL and USAA to recognize a member of the NFL family who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

Now in his ninth season with the Saints, Dr. Choate brings a unique perspective to his role through a distinguished military and medical career dedicated to serving others. Prior to joining the Saints, he served four years in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Major and deploying overseas in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

During his military service, Dr. Choate served as Chief of the Orthopedic Department and Medical Director of Surgical Services for the 56th Medical Group, where he oversaw the delivery of healthcare services to military personnel and their families. For his exemplary leadership and dedication, he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service. Under his guidance, the medical group also earned multiple recognitions for excellence in patient care and patient safety.

Dr. Choate's commitment to those he refers to as "warrior athletes" continues to shape his approach to sports medicine. The same principles of service, discipline, integrity and compassion that defined his military career remain central to the care he provides professional athletes today.

One of Dr. Choate's guiding principles comes from the United States Military Academy Cadet Prayer:

"Make us to choose the harder right instead of the easier wrong and never to be content with a half-truth when the whole truth can be won."

Finalists for the 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA will be announced in January, with the recipient recognized during NFL Honors in February.

About the NFL Salute to Service Award

The NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA recognizes members of the NFL community who demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. The annual award highlights the league's ongoing appreciation for service members, veterans and their families through year-round military appreciation initiatives and community engagement efforts.

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Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

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