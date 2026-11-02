Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, November 2:

1. The New Orleans Saints begin preparations for their Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT. Head coach Kellen Moore will speak with the media at 11 a.m. Watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.

2. Saints players will meet with the media following the bye week. Check back for locker room interviews as the team looks ahead to Sunday's matchup against Cleveland.