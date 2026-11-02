Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, November 2:
1. The New Orleans Saints begin preparations for their Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT. Head coach Kellen Moore will speak with the media at 11 a.m. Watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
2. Saints players will meet with the media following the bye week. Check back for locker room interviews as the team looks ahead to Sunday's matchup against Cleveland.
3. Stay tuned for a new episode of Saints HQ with Kalia Butler and John DeShazier for the latest team news and analysis. Watch on NewOrleansSaints.com or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
4. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop!
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.
The New Orleans Saints and NFL teamed up to host an Inspire Change flag football clinic with Yoga & Sport with Refugees, an organization promoting inclusion through sport for displaced people and refugees, on Thursday, October 22, 2026, in Paris. Saints Legend Michael Lewis joined participants for the clinic.