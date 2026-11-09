New Orleans Saints currently positioned well in NFC South Division despite record

It took a 23-22 overtime victory by the Saints against Cleveland in the Superdome, and losses by the Panthers, Falcons and Buccaneers, on Sunday for the current scenario to align for New Orleans.

Linebacker Kaden Elliss said it'll take a lot more work than a win against the Panthers, but that's a good starting point.

"I really think the tied-for-first, all that stuff, is just a hoax," said Elliss, who had a team-high 11 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits against the Browns. "At the end of the day, someone's going to take control of this division and it's not going to be someone sitting with three wins.

"Someone is going to move on from the pack and this is a great week for us to begin that, to get another game — two in a row. To win a divisional game and set the reigning champs in our division back another game. This is a big-time opportunity and we're excited."

And Johnson said everything New Orleans wants remains in play, even at two games below .500.

"Many people may think that's far and wide from our dreams or aspirations, but the thing is not everybody is playing football," he said. "There's people in the New Orleans Saints organization — I think that's the biggest thing — we focus on us. We don't listen to the outside noise, we don't listen to media, we don't listen to the people that try and bring us down.

"We can't even listen to the good or the bad, we just honestly have to stay tuned to what we have because we're the only ones who went through training camp, we're the only ones who went on a bowfishing trip, we're the only ones who were playing basketball when we were in the Pelicans facility shooting around — we're the only ones that were doing all of that.