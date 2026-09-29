Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 29:
1. Monday Night Football is coming to the Caesars Superdome! The Saints host the Atlanta Falcons in their next matchup. Check out the full season schedule and get ready for the division showdown.
2. Take a closer look at Sunday's performance with the game notes, including Tyler Shough's career-high four touchdown passes against the Raiders.
3. Hear from the Saints following Sunday's matchup with postgame interviews, and catch the key plays with highlights on NewOrleansSaints.com.
4. Keep the Black and Gold close wherever you go! Download the Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, exclusive content and opportunities to win.
5. Get your Black and Gold ready for Monday night! Shop jerseys, hats and more at the Saints team store and get yours ahead of the Falcons matchup.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.