Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, October 24:
1. The Saints make their final preparations at Stade de France ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stay tuned for photos from the team's walk-through on NewOrleansSaints.com.
2. Get gameday ready with Stan Verrett, John DeShazier and Mike Hoss as they preview the Paris matchup on The Snap presented by Rouses Markets.
3. Look out for John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory presented by Little Caesars for a breakdown of what the Saints need to do against Pittsburgh. Read it on NewOrleansSaints.com.
4. Review the Saints' game status designations ahead of Sunday's matchup with the final injury report.
5. Set your alarms, Saints fans! Sunday's game kicks off at 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network and WDSU 6 locally. Check out all the ways to watch, listen and stream.