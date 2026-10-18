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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, October 18

Saints face Giants on the road, kickoff set for noon CT

Oct 18, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, October 18:

1. The Saints take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT on FOX. Find broadcast, radio and streaming information in the How to Watch guide.

2. Get a look at the Saints arriving at MetLife Stadium and catch the action from the sidelines with exclusive photos. Stay tuned to the latest photo galleries throughout the day.

3. Read John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory for a breakdown of how pass protection and pressure on Giants quarterback Jameis Winston could help the Saints come away with a win.

4. Stay tuned after the game for interviews with Head Coach Kellen Moore and Saints players on NewOrleansSaints.com.

5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the Saints app for the latest team news, live interviews and gameday updates.

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