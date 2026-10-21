Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, October 21:
1. The Saints continue preparations in Paris for Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. See the full 2026 schedule.
2. Head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough will speak with the media Wednesday. Stay tuned for their press conferences and the latest player interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.
3. The Saints will release their first injury report of the week following practice. Check back for updates on the team's injury report.
4. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for the latest photos and videos as the Black and Gold spend the week in Paris ahead of their Week 7 matchup.
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the Saints app for the latest team news, live interviews and gameday updates.
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan took a tour of Disneyland Paris on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.