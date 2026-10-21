Executive Vice President/GM Mickey Loomis sees path to success for New Orleans Saints

"I understood where she was coming from and I think every once in a while, we all need to be a little uncomfortable," Loomis said. "That's O.K."

Loomis said that the improvement in results will come as the Saints perfect their process.

"Process is probably a little more on the forefront as opposed to the outcome," he said. "We have to make sure that the processes are right and that the development is correct, and then we'll get the outcomes that we want and expect. But we're a young team, a young developing team and we have to recognize that. I recognize that. We've got a young coach, 23 games into his career, and that's where we're at."

Still, even at 2-4, Loomis said he envisions a successful path this season.

"I'm always really positive, I see a path to a high level of success every year," he said. "So you're hopeful on some fronts and look, we had a couple of games that we could have easily won. Detroit was a game we could have easily won (31-30 loss in overtime, as the Saints failed a two-point conversion on the final play), and we had an 11-point lead against Las Vegas (27-16 in the third quarter).

"We didn't get the outcomes that we were expecting or wanted, but they were there for us to take them. I think one of the things about a young team, they have to learn how to win. And we're in that process."

Loomis said he would fully complete an evaluation of head coach Kellen Moore after the season, but the team's goals remain intact and achievable.

"There's a lot of ways to measure (success) after the fact, but our goal hasn't changed," he said. "We have the same goals that we would have if we were a veteran team, the same goals that we had in 2012 with Drew Brees.