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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, October 16

Kellen Moore previews Giants matchup, Jonas Sanker joins Gold Sessions

Oct 16, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, October 16:

1. Coach Kellen Moore will speak with the media as the Saints prepare for Sunday's road matchup against the New York Giants. Watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.

2. Review the Saints’ Thursday injury report, and stay tuned for the final injury report and game status designations this afternoon.

3. Get to know Saints safety Jonas Sanker in the latest episode of Gold Sessions.

4. Get ready for Sunday's matchup against the Giants with Stan Verrett on a new episode of The Snap. Stay tuned for the episode later today.

5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the Saints app for the latest team news, live interviews and gameday updates.

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