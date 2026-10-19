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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, October 19

Alvin Kamara reaches career milestone as Saints earn road win over Giants

Oct 19, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, October 19:

1. The Saints earned a 34-27 road victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Read the game recap for a breakdown of Sunday's win.

2. Relive the biggest plays from the win and hear from the team with game highlights and postgame interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.

3. Running back Alvin Kamara became the sixth player in NFL history to record 5,000 career rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards. Read more about Kamara’s milestone, reached on his 31-yard touchdown reception against the Giants.

4. Take another look at Sunday's matchup through the latest photo galleries, featuring game action and Saints fans at MetLife Stadium.

5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the Saints app for the latest team news, live interviews and gameday updates.

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