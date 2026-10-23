Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

12 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|K
|Daniel Carlson
|NIR-Personal Matter
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|-
|RB
|CJ Donaldson
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|DL
|Davon Godchaux
|NIR-Rest
|-
|DNP
|FP
|-
|EDGE
|Anfernee Jennings
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|-
|CB
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|Head
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|QB
|Spencer Rattler
|Knee
|-
|FP
|FP
|-
|OL
|Asim Richards
|Hand
|-
|-
|FP
|-
|G
|Cesar Ruiz
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|DL
|Nathan Shepherd
|Illness, NIR-Rest
|FP
|FP
|DNP
|Questionable
|QB
|Tyler Shough
|Left Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
GET IN THE HUDDLE
Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers did not practice on Friday. Their Friday injury report is an estimation. Safety DeShon Elliot is on Injured Reserve/Designated to Return.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Brandin Echols
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|DeShon Elliott
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|DT
|Cameron Heyward
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|-
|LB
|Alex Highsmith
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey
|Wrist
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|-
|WR
|Ben Skowronek
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|T.J. Watt
|NIR-Rest, Calf
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|-
DOWNLOAD THE SAINTS MOBILE APP TODAY!
Keep up with breaking team news, watch live interviews, dive into advanced gameday stats, manage your game tickets with ease plus much more!