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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, October 17

Saints head to New Jersey, The Snap previews Sunday’s matchup with Giants

Oct 17, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, October 17:

1. The Saints head to New Jersey ahead of Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Review the final injury report for the latest game status designations.

2. Get gameday ready with The Snap with Stan Verrett. Verrett joins John DeShazier and Newsday Giants beat writer Evan Barnes to preview the matchup.

3. Look out for John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory for a breakdown of what the Saints need to do to come away with a win.

4. Stay tuned as Kalia Butler goes one-on-one with Head Coach Kellen Moore for an exclusive preview of Sunday's game on NewOrleansSaints.com.

5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the Saints app for the latest team news, live interviews and gameday updates.

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