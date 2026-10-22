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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, October 22

Saints coordinators preview Steelers matchup as preparations continue in Paris

Oct 22, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, October 22:

1. The Saints continue preparations in Paris for Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. Get ready for the game with the latest game preview.

2. Head coach Kellen Moore, the Saints coordinators and players will speak with the media following practice. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for the latest interviews.

3. Check out the Wednesday injury report ahead of the Saints' matchup with the Steelers, and look for the second injury report of the week following practice.

All-Access Photos: Saints practice 10/21/26

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
2 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
3 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
4 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
5 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
6 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
7 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
8 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
9 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
10 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
11 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
12 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
13 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
14 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
15 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
16 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
17 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
18 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
19 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
20 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
21 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
22 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
23 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
24 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
25 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
26 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
27 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
28 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
29 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
30 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
31 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
32 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
33 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
34 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
35 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
36 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
37 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
38 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
39 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
40 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
41 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
42 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
43 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
44 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
45 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
46 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
47 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
48 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
49 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
50 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
51 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
52 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
53 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
54 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
55 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
56 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
57 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
58 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
59 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
60 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
61 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
62 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
63 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
64 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
65 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
66 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
67 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
68 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
69 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
70 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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