Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, October 22:
1. The Saints continue preparations in Paris for Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. Get ready for the game with the latest game preview.
2. Head coach Kellen Moore, the Saints coordinators and players will speak with the media following practice. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for the latest interviews.
3. Check out the Wednesday injury report ahead of the Saints' matchup with the Steelers, and look for the second injury report of the week following practice.
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
4. Watching from home? Find all the ways to watch, listen and stream Sunday's game, with kickoff set for 8:30 a.m. CT.
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the Saints app for the latest team news, live interviews and gameday updates.