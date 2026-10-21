Game Preview: Steelers vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 7

WEEK 7 · Sun 10/25 · 8:30 AM CDT
Saints
New Orleans Saints
AT
Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
STEELERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
The New Orleans Saints will return to the international stage for the first time since 2022, when they play in the first NFL game to be played in France when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The 2-4 Saints look to build momentum on Sunday, coming off an important 34-27 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium that broke a three-game losing streak. The Saints will be looking for their first winning streak of the season as they head into a Week Eight bye, followed by two contests at the Caesars Superdome.
THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH: The Atlanta Falcons (2-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (6-0) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The Carolina Panthers (3-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5) in Bank of America Stadium in an NFC South matchup on Oct. 25 at 12:00 p.m. CT.
SAINTS vs. STEELERS SEASON SERIES HISTORY
The Saints are 9-8 all-time against Pittsburgh. The Steelers are one of the Saints' most infrequent opponents. The two teams have played only seven times since 1993, the least meetings the Saints have had with an NFL foe over that span-excluding the Houston Texans, who entered the NFL in 2022. When scoring 16 points or more, the Saints are 9-1 in the series. On Nov. 19, 1984, the Saints won the first Monday Night Football game in club history with a 27-24 victory at the Superdome. New Orleans had entered the game 0-6 on MNF. New Orleans and Pittsburgh were division foes in 1968, when both teams were part of the century division.
THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING
Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New Orleans Saints 10; Nov. 13, 2022 @ Acrisure Stadium - The New Orleans Saints, playing with an offensive line decimated by injuries and a defense hounded by penalties, dropped a 20-10 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
The loss dropped the Saints to 3-7 and the Steelers, who were coming off their bye, improved to 3-6. FULL GAME RECAP
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
SAINTS vs. STEELERS SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints and Steelers players in the previous 17 meetings:
RUSHING YARDAGE vs. STEELERS
PASSING YARDAGE vs. STEELERS
RECEIVNG YARDAGE vs. STEELERS
SACKS vs. STEELERS
SAINTS vs. STEELERS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2026 NFL Regular Season League Rankings
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SAINTS vs. STEELERS ROSTER CONNECTIONS
New Orleans Head Coach Kellen Moore served as Pittsburgh Head Coach Mike McCarthy's offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-22. The Cowboys offense ranked as the National Football League's best in 2021, leading the league in total offense (407.0 net yards per game) and scoring offense (31.2 points per game). Moore tutored Steelers RB Rico Dowdle and G Brock Hoffman in Dallas.
New Orleans Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier, Tight Ends Coach Chase Haslett, Quarterbacks Coach Scott Tolzien and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Kyle Valero were also part of the Dallas offensive staff with Steelers Wide Receivers Coach Adam Henry, Ed.D, Inside Linebackers Coach Scott McCurley, Offensive Quality Control Coach Eric Simonelli and Assistant Head Coach Joe Whitt Jr. Tolzien and Dallas Defensive Line Coach Domata Peko served on the same Dallas coaching staff in 2024. Henry played wide receiver at McNeese State, went to training camps with the Saints from 1994-96, served on the McNeese State coaching staff from 1997-2006 and on the Louisiana State University coaching staff from 2012-14. McCarthy served as offensive coordinator of the Saints from 2000-04. Haslett played quarterback at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 2014-15 and is the son of former Steelers Defensive Coordinator Jim Haslett. Tolzien was a backup of Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers from 2013-15, playing for McCarthy as their head coach. Saints QB Zach Wilson and Rodgers were teammates with the New York Jets in 2023. Saints DB Lorenzo Styles, Steelers QB Will Howard and OLB Jack Sawyer were teammates at Ohio State.
Steelers Assistant Offensive Line Coach Jahri Evans was a fourth round pick of the Saints in 2006, playing for the club from 2006-16 as a five-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and is a member of the team's Ring of Honor. Evans served on the Saints coaching staff from 2023-25.
New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Phil Galiano coached at Penn State from 2017-18. Galiano and Pittsburgh Offensive Coordinator Brian Angelichio and Senior Offensive Assistant Frank Cignetti Jr., who was quarterbacks coach of the Saints from 2000-01, served on the same Rutgers coaching staff in 2011.
New Orleans Cornerbacks Coach Grady Brown served on the Steelers coaching staff from 2021-24.
Steelers DT Kyler Baugh was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Saints in 2024 from Minnesota, where he was a college teammate of Saints DB Jordan Howden and Steelers CB Terell Smith. Moore and Saints Run Game Coordinator T.J. Paganetti tutored Steelers OL Jack Driscoll when they were on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff.
Saints DL Nathan Shepherd and Steelers CB Brandin Echols were teammates with the New York Jets from 2021-22.
Pittsburgh General Manager Omar Khan went to Rummel (Metairie, La.) HS, graduated from Tulane University and worked in the football operations department of the Saints in various capacities from 1996-2001.
Steelers DE Cameron Heyward's father, Craig, was a first round pick of New Orleans in 1989 and played his first four NFL campaigns with the Saints.
Steelers Asst. General Manager Andy Weidl worked in the New Orleans front office from 2000-05.
Steelers Director of Player Scouting Mark Sadowski worked on the New Orleans player personnel staff from 1998-2005.
Saints Vice President of Football Communications Doug Miller is a Pittsburgh native who attended the University of Pittsburgh.
Steelers ILB Patrick Queen prepped at Livonia (La.) HS and played at LSU. Pittsburgh Quarterbacks Coach Tom Arth served on Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley's coaching staff with the Los Angeles Chargers, along with Moore, Nussmeier and Saints Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent.
Pittsburgh Offensive Line Coach James Campen played at Tulane from 1984-85. Saints WR Jordyn Tyson and Pittsburgh T Max Iheanachor were college teammates at Arizona State from 2023-25.
New Orleans WR Bryce Lance and Pittsburgh DT Yahya Black were teammates at Marshall (Minn.) HS.
Saints G David Edwards, Steelers NT Sebastian Joseph-Day and CB Jalen Ramsey who played for Staley with the L.A. Rams in 2020 and WR Ben Skowronek, were teammates in Los Angeles. Saints LB Chris Rumph II and Joseph-Day were Chargers teammates from 2022-23, where they were tutored by Staley and Saints Edges Coach Jay Rodgers, with Steelers CB Asante Samuel Jr. also part of Staley's defense. Edwards and Pittsburgh OLB T.J. Watt were college teammates at Wisconsin.
Saints TE Juwan Johnson and Pittsburgh TE Pat Freiermuth were college teammates at Penn State in 2018.
Saints S Justin Reid and Pittsburgh TE Robert Tonyan were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. New Orleans P Ryan Wright and Tonyan were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.
Saints TE Oscar Delp, DL Christen Miller, Steelers TE Darnell Washington and CB Daylen Everette were college teammates at Georgia.
Saints C Erik McCoy and Steelers C Ryan McCollum were college teammates at Texas A&M from 2016-18.
Saints LB Isaiah Stalbird and Steelers G Mason McCormick were college teammates at South Dakota State.
Saints CB Decamerion Richardson played for Steelers Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham in Las Vegas from 2024-25.
New Orleans Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan was tutored by Steelers Outside Linebackers Coach C.J. Ah You when he was head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2007-08. Linehan served on the same Detroit Lions coaching staff with Steelers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman from 2010-12.
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