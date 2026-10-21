Game Preview: Steelers vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 7

SAINTS vs. STEELERS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Head Coach Kellen Moore served as Pittsburgh Head Coach Mike McCarthy's offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-22. The Cowboys offense ranked as the National Football League's best in 2021, leading the league in total offense (407.0 net yards per game) and scoring offense (31.2 points per game). Moore tutored Steelers RB Rico Dowdle and G Brock Hoffman in Dallas.

New Orleans Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier, Tight Ends Coach Chase Haslett, Quarterbacks Coach Scott Tolzien and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Kyle Valero were also part of the Dallas offensive staff with Steelers Wide Receivers Coach Adam Henry, Ed.D, Inside Linebackers Coach Scott McCurley, Offensive Quality Control Coach Eric Simonelli and Assistant Head Coach Joe Whitt Jr. Tolzien and Dallas Defensive Line Coach Domata Peko served on the same Dallas coaching staff in 2024. Henry played wide receiver at McNeese State, went to training camps with the Saints from 1994-96, served on the McNeese State coaching staff from 1997-2006 and on the Louisiana State University coaching staff from 2012-14. McCarthy served as offensive coordinator of the Saints from 2000-04. Haslett played quarterback at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 2014-15 and is the son of former Steelers Defensive Coordinator Jim Haslett. Tolzien was a backup of Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers from 2013-15, playing for McCarthy as their head coach. Saints QB Zach Wilson and Rodgers were teammates with the New York Jets in 2023. Saints DB Lorenzo Styles, Steelers QB Will Howard and OLB Jack Sawyer were teammates at Ohio State.

Steelers Assistant Offensive Line Coach Jahri Evans was a fourth round pick of the Saints in 2006, playing for the club from 2006-16 as a five-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and is a member of the team's Ring of Honor. Evans served on the Saints coaching staff from 2023-25.

New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Phil Galiano coached at Penn State from 2017-18. Galiano and Pittsburgh Offensive Coordinator Brian Angelichio and Senior Offensive Assistant Frank Cignetti Jr., who was quarterbacks coach of the Saints from 2000-01, served on the same Rutgers coaching staff in 2011.

New Orleans Cornerbacks Coach Grady Brown served on the Steelers coaching staff from 2021-24.

Steelers DT Kyler Baugh was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Saints in 2024 from Minnesota, where he was a college teammate of Saints DB Jordan Howden and Steelers CB Terell Smith. Moore and Saints Run Game Coordinator T.J. Paganetti tutored Steelers OL Jack Driscoll when they were on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff.

Saints DL Nathan Shepherd and Steelers CB Brandin Echols were teammates with the New York Jets from 2021-22.

Pittsburgh General Manager Omar Khan went to Rummel (Metairie, La.) HS, graduated from Tulane University and worked in the football operations department of the Saints in various capacities from 1996-2001.

Steelers DE Cameron Heyward's father, Craig, was a first round pick of New Orleans in 1989 and played his first four NFL campaigns with the Saints.

Steelers Asst. General Manager Andy Weidl worked in the New Orleans front office from 2000-05.

Steelers Director of Player Scouting Mark Sadowski worked on the New Orleans player personnel staff from 1998-2005.

Saints Vice President of Football Communications Doug Miller is a Pittsburgh native who attended the University of Pittsburgh.

Steelers ILB Patrick Queen prepped at Livonia (La.) HS and played at LSU. Pittsburgh Quarterbacks Coach Tom Arth served on Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley's coaching staff with the Los Angeles Chargers, along with Moore, Nussmeier and Saints Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent.

Pittsburgh Offensive Line Coach James Campen played at Tulane from 1984-85. Saints WR Jordyn Tyson and Pittsburgh T Max Iheanachor were college teammates at Arizona State from 2023-25.

New Orleans WR Bryce Lance and Pittsburgh DT Yahya Black were teammates at Marshall (Minn.) HS.

Saints G David Edwards, Steelers NT Sebastian Joseph-Day and CB Jalen Ramsey who played for Staley with the L.A. Rams in 2020 and WR Ben Skowronek, were teammates in Los Angeles. Saints LB Chris Rumph II and Joseph-Day were Chargers teammates from 2022-23, where they were tutored by Staley and Saints Edges Coach Jay Rodgers, with Steelers CB Asante Samuel Jr. also part of Staley's defense. Edwards and Pittsburgh OLB T.J. Watt were college teammates at Wisconsin.

Saints TE Juwan Johnson and Pittsburgh TE Pat Freiermuth were college teammates at Penn State in 2018.

Saints S Justin Reid and Pittsburgh TE Robert Tonyan were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. New Orleans P Ryan Wright and Tonyan were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

Saints TE Oscar Delp, DL Christen Miller, Steelers TE Darnell Washington and CB Daylen Everette were college teammates at Georgia.

Saints C Erik McCoy and Steelers C Ryan McCollum were college teammates at Texas A&M from 2016-18.

Saints LB Isaiah Stalbird and Steelers G Mason McCormick were college teammates at South Dakota State.

Saints CB Decamerion Richardson played for Steelers Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham in Las Vegas from 2024-25.