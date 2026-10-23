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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, October 23

Alvin Kamara in the spotlight as Saints prepare to face Steelers at Stade de France

Oct 23, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, October 23:

1. Get ready for Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France with the latest game preview.

2. The Saints will release their final injury report ahead of Sunday's game. Check out the latest injury updates and stay tuned for game status designations.

3. Head coach Kellen Moore will speak with the media following practice in Paris. Watch his final interview of the week on NewOrleansSaints.com.

4. Look out for a new episode of The Snap as Stan Verrett previews Saints-Steelers from Paris with guests John DeShazier and Mike Hoss. Watch on NewOrleansSaints.com or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

5. Running back Alvin Kamara's milestone performance against the Giants has him in the spotlight ahead of Sunday's game in Paris. Read more in John DeShazier’s latest feature.

Related Links

All-Access Photos: Saints practice 10/22/26

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
51 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
52 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
53 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
54 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
55 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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