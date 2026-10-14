Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, October 14:
1. Saints head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough will speak with the media as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Watch their press conferences live on NewOrleansSaints.com, beginning with Moore at 3:35 p.m. CT.
2. Stay tuned for the Saints injury report for the first update of Giants game week.
3. Look back at the Saints' Week 5 game and ahead to Sunday's matchup with the Giants as John DeShazier and Kalia Butler break it down on the latest episode of Saints HQ.
4. Revisit memorable plays from past Saints-Giants matchups with the Historical Highlights.
5. Want to follow the Black and Gold on the road? Enter the Travel Like a Saint sweepstakes for a chance to win tickets, airfare and a hotel stay for the Saints' game in Chicago on November 22.
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.