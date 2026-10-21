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Steelers vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 10/25/2026

See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season

Oct 21, 2026 at 11:37 AM
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WEEK 7 · Sun 10/25 · 8:30 AM CDT

Saints

New Orleans Saints

AT

Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

NFLN/WDSU
WWL 105.3 FM / 870AM
Stade de France
🎟️ FIND TICKETS 🏈 GAME CENTER

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 a.m. CT
  • Location: Stade de France  (Paris, France)

📺 HOW TO WATCH SAINTS vs STEELERS ON TV

Fans can watch the game on the following television stations:

TV:   NFL Network (WDSU 6 locally)

  • Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Jason Kelce and Kurt Warner (color analysts) and Molly McGrath (sideline)

Related Links

🖥️ LIVE STREAM SAINTS vs STEELERS ONLINE

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $99.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as NFL RedZone, full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON NFL+

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

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STREAM GAMES WITH NFL+

Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet, game replays, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more all in one place!

DETAILS

📻 HOW TO LISTEN TO SAINTS vs STEELERS LIVE

Fans can listen to the game on the following radio stations:

National Radio: Westwood One

  • Oliver Wilson (play-by-play) and Christian Scotland-Williamson (color analyst)

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

  • Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color ana­lyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

  • Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

ADDITIONAL SAINTS vs STEELERS GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS VS STEELERS WATCH PARTY PRESENTED BY OCHSNER HEALTH, ENTERGY, AND COMMUNITY COFFEE

Cheer on the Black & Gold in Week 7 against the New York Giants at The Broadside (600 N. Broad St., New Orleans) as the New Orleans Saints host their official watch party as the team faces the Steelers in Paris. Fans with tickets will enjoy French-inspired atmosphere and catch the game action live on a large LED screen, exclusive Saints in Paris rally towel while supplies last, appearances by Saints Cheer Krewe, interactive fan activities and photo opportunities, food and drink available for purchase and much more.

SAINTS POSTGAME LIVE PRESENTED BY UBER EATS:

Fans can stream and watch LIVE player postgame reactions and interviews following the game on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

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