Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, October 13:
1. Saints turn their attention to Sunday's road matchup against the New York Giants. See the full 2026 schedule as the Black and Gold prepare for Week 6.
2. Read how Saints players are leaning on each other as they look ahead to the Giants.
3. Chris Olave moved into second place for the most receptions by a Saint through his first 60 games. Find that milestone and more in the Week 5 game notes.
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
4. Rewatch Jonas Sanker's 87-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Minnesota.
5. Keep the Black and Gold close wherever you go. Download the Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, videos and more.