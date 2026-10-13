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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, October 13

Chris Olave reaches milestone as Saints turn focus to Giants

Oct 13, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, October 13:

1. Saints turn their attention to Sunday's road matchup against the New York Giants. See the full 2026 schedule as the Black and Gold prepare for Week 6.

2. Read how Saints players are leaning on each other as they look ahead to the Giants.

3. Chris Olave moved into second place for the most receptions by a Saint through his first 60 games. Find that milestone and more in the Week 5 game notes.

Photos: Drew Brees joins Saints Ring of Honor | Saints vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
1 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
2 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
3 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
4 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
5 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
6 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
7 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
8 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
9 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
10 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
11 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
12 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
13 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
14 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
15 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
16 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
17 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
18 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
19 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
20 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
21 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
22 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
23 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
24 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
25 / 25

Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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