Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, October 20:

1. The Saints turn their attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday's matchup at Stade de France in Paris. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network and WDSU. See the full 2026 schedule.

2. Kalia Butler and Gus Kattengell recap the win over the Giants and look ahead to Sunday's game in Paris on the latest episode of Saints HQ presented by Rouses Markets.