Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, October 20:
1. The Saints turn their attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday's matchup at Stade de France in Paris. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network and WDSU. See the full 2026 schedule.
2. Kalia Butler and Gus Kattengell recap the win over the Giants and look ahead to Sunday's game in Paris on the latest episode of Saints HQ presented by Rouses Markets.
3. The Saints scored 34 unanswered points during Sunday's victory over the Giants. Read John DeShazier's breakdown of how New Orleans turned the “middle eight” into a game-changing stretch.
4. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for the latest photos and videos as the Black and Gold spend the week in Paris ahead of their Week 7 matchup.
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the Saints app for the latest team news, live interviews and gameday updates.