New Orleans Saints aim to end business trip on high note

Versailles – The most important piece of history in a history-making week for the New Orleans Saints (2-4) cannot be completed until Sunday.

Because lest anyone forget, the first NFL game in Paris, between the Saints and Steelers (4-2) at Stade de France, is still a business trip amid all the partnerships established, mascots unveiled and football (flag and NFL) promoted. And the goal is for New Orleans to generate its first winning streak of the season.

"I was talking to a couple of people (in Paris) and everybody's first response was, that's probably the nicest stadium we have," Saints running back Alvin Kamara said. "So, definitely excited for the scenery and to be a part of it.

"It's the first NFL game being played in France, so it's an opportunity for all of us. I want to win. So, we'll always have that to brag about, that we won the first American football game played in France, we had a chance to win it. We'll be a part of history. So you'll say that to the next people that play in Paris, that the Saints won in that stadium."

The motion is seconded by punter Ryan Wright, an international game veteran.