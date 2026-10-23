New Orleans Saints aim to end business trip on high note

Versailles – The most important piece of history in a history-making week for the New Orleans Saints (2-4) cannot be completed until Sunday.
Because lest anyone forget, the first NFL game in Paris, between the Saints and Steelers (4-2) at Stade de France, is still a business trip amid all the partnerships established, mascots unveiled and football (flag and NFL) promoted. And the goal is for New Orleans to generate its first winning streak of the season.
"I was talking to a couple of people (in Paris) and everybody's first response was, that's probably the nicest stadium we have," Saints running back Alvin Kamara said. "So, definitely excited for the scenery and to be a part of it.
"It's the first NFL game being played in France, so it's an opportunity for all of us. I want to win. So, we'll always have that to brag about, that we won the first American football game played in France, we had a chance to win it. We'll be a part of history. So you'll say that to the next people that play in Paris, that the Saints won in that stadium."
The motion is seconded by punter Ryan Wright, an international game veteran.
"I try to treat these games overseas — this is my fifth one — as a business trip, because that's what it is," said Wright, who played his previous four with the Minnesota Vikings. "We're trying to get over here and get a win. I think once you get past that jet lag, you start doing better by yourself in a physical aspect, and it's just another game for us."
To combat the jet lag and acclimate as well as possible, the Saints left for Paris five days ago, following a road victory over the Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.
"I think our team has done a great job coordinating the schedule," linebacker Pete Werner said. "We flew out right after the last game, and they've done such a great job of trying to treat it like a normal week. Everybody here has been great with coordinating everything, we're just treating it like a normal schedule and going out there just like we were in Louisiana going out and playing."
But, that doesn't mean sluggishness totally was evaded.
"(Thursday) was probably the first day where I felt truly like myself," Werner said. "We're just happy we got out here early, because this time change (Paris is seven hours ahead of Central Standard Time in New Orleans) is no joke."
"It was actually rough," safety Julian Blackmon said. "I felt like I had pretty bad jet lag until (Wednesday), so I was getting adjusted but it wasn't too bad."
With that part of the process properly managed, all that's left is to achieve the bottom line.
"Ultimately there's one goal and one objective on this long, hard trip, and that's to win a football game," Coach Kellen Moore said. "Our guys have been very focused on that and they've recognized that. Just like when you're at home, sometimes you have a little bit of time to spend at home with family or whatever it may be, and our guys are using that opportunity to spend that time as teammates."
PRACTICE REPORT: Kicker Daniel Carlson joined the team and was able to get in a workout Friday. His trip was delayed as he remained home with his wife, attempting to witness the birth of their fourth child, who has still not arrived. Right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd (illness, rest) are questionable for Sunday's game. Linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf) was a full participant; Elliss said Thursday that he expected to play after missing the previous three games with the injury.