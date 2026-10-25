Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, October 25:

1. The Saints take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France in the NFL's first regular season game in Paris. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. CT. Get ready for the matchup with the game preview.

2. Catch today's game on NFL Network or WDSU 6 locally, or listen on WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM. Check out all the ways to watch, listen and stream.