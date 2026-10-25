Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, October 25:
1. The Saints take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France in the NFL's first regular season game in Paris. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. CT. Get ready for the matchup with the game preview.
2. Catch today's game on NFL Network or WDSU 6 locally, or listen on WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM. Check out all the ways to watch, listen and stream.
3. Read John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory presented by Little Caesars for a breakdown of what the Black and Gold need to do against Pittsburgh, including building on the running game's success.
4. Get a look at the Saints arriving at Stade de France and catch the action from the sidelines with exclusive gameday photos. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com throughout the day.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold from wherever you are! Download the Saints app for team news, gameday updates and live postgame interviews from Paris.