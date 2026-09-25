Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 25:

1. Get ready for Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome with the game preview, featuring matchup details, team connections and more.

2. Hear from Head Coach Kellen Moore ahead of Sunday's matchup. Watch his press conference live at 1:05 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.