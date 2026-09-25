 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 25

Saints continue preperations for first game of the season at Caesars Superdome

Sep 25, 2026 at 08:15 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Saints-Five-Things-Claymar-Construction-1920x1080

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 25:

1. Get ready for Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome with the game preview, featuring matchup details, team connections and more.

2. Hear from Head Coach Kellen Moore ahead of Sunday's matchup. Watch his press conference live at 1:05 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.

3. Catch up on the Saints' Thursday injury report ahead of today's final updates to see where the team stands entering the home opener.

4. Get closer to the gameday action! Enter the SeatGeek Pregame Tunnel Experience sweepstakes for a chance to win four tickets to a Saints home game, exclusive pregame tunnel access and custom SeatGeek Saints gear.

5. Catch up on the Saints' Wednesday injury report ahead of this afternoon's updated report.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 24

Saints coordinators meet with media as preparations continue for Sunday's home opener

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 23

Saints begin preparations for home opener against Raiders

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 22

Saints celebrate first win of the season, look ahead to a new week

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 21

Saints reflect on Week 2 matchup against Ravens

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, September 20

Saints take on Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 2

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 19

Saints-Ravens previews and matchup breakdowns set the stage for Sunday

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 18

Saints close out the week before Sunday's game in Baltimore

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 17

Saints coordinators and players meet with the media ahead of Week 2 matchup

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 16

Saints prepare for Week 2 in Baltimore

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 15

Saints have day off from practice ahead of Week 2 preparations

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 14

Saints recap season opener, look ahead to Week 2

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising