Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 25:
1. Get ready for Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome with the game preview, featuring matchup details, team connections and more.
2. Hear from Head Coach Kellen Moore ahead of Sunday's matchup. Watch his press conference live at 1:05 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.
3. Catch up on the Saints' Thursday injury report ahead of today's final updates to see where the team stands entering the home opener.
4. Get closer to the gameday action! Enter the SeatGeek Pregame Tunnel Experience sweepstakes for a chance to win four tickets to a Saints home game, exclusive pregame tunnel access and custom SeatGeek Saints gear.
5. Catch up on the Saints' Wednesday injury report ahead of this afternoon's updated report.