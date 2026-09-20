Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, September 20:
1. The New Orleans Saints face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Kickoff is set for noon CT.
2. Get ready for kickoff with the Saints-Ravens game preview for all you need to know about the matchup.
3. Read the latest Key Ingredients as John DeShazier breaks down what the Saints need for a victory in Baltimore.
4. Stay tuned for exclusive photos of the Saints arriving in Baltimore and catch the action from the sidelines throughout Sunday's game.
5. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!