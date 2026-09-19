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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 19

Saints-Ravens previews and matchup breakdowns set the stage for Sunday

Sep 19, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 19:

1. The Saints make their final preparations before facing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Check out the game preview for everything you need to know ahead of the Week 2 matchup.

2. . Get ready for Sunday's matchup as Stan Verrett previews the Saints and Ravens in the latest episode of The Snap.

3. Look out for the latest Key Ingredients as John DeShazier breaks down what the Saints need for a victory in Baltimore.

All-Access Photos: Saints practice 9/18/26

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
2 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
3 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
4 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
5 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
6 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
7 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
8 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
9 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
10 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
11 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
12 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
13 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
14 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
15 / 15

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
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4. Hear from Coach Kellen Moore as he discusses the latest injury report, Colby Wooden and Sunday's matchup against Baltimore.

5. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!

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