Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 16:

1. The Black and Gold turn their attention to the Baltimore Ravens as preparations begin for Sunday's Week 2 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. See the Saints’ full 2026 season schedule and get ready for every matchup ahead.

2. The Saints will hold media availability Wednesday afternoon. Stay tuned for the latest interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.