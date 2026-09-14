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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 14

Saints recap season opener, look ahead to Week 2

Sep 14, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 14:

1.  Hear from Coach Kellen Moore as he recaps Sunday's season opener and looks ahead to Week 2. Watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.

2. Relive Sunday's OT thriller with the latest photos, highlights and postgame coverage on NewOrleansSaints.com.

3. Catch a new episode of Saints HQ as Kalia Butler and John DeShazier break down Week 1 and discuss what's next for the team.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Lions | 2026 NFL Week 1

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
3 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
4 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
5 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
6 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
8 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
9 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
12 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
16 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
17 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
29 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
30 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
31 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
32 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
37 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
38 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
41 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
42 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
43 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
46 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
52 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
53 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
175 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
176 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
177 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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