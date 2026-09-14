Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 14:
1. Hear from Coach Kellen Moore as he recaps Sunday's season opener and looks ahead to Week 2. Watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
2. Relive Sunday's OT thriller with the latest photos, highlights and postgame coverage on NewOrleansSaints.com.
3. Catch a new episode of Saints HQ as Kalia Butler and John DeShazier break down Week 1 and discuss what's next for the team.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
4. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!
5. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest black and gold apparel, hats and more from the official Saints Pro Shop.