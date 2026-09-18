Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 18:
1. Get ready for Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with the latest game preview.
2. Review the final injury report for the Saints' Week 2 matchup against the Ravens on the team's injury report.
3. Get to know Kelvin Banks Jr. and hear about his journey from Texas to New Orleans in the latest episode of Gold Sessions.
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
4. Stay tuned for the latest interviews with Coach Kellen Moore and Saints players as preparations continue for Sunday's game in Baltimore.
5. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!