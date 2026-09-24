Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 24:
1. Hear from the Saints' coordinators as preparations continue for Week 3. Watch today's interviews live at 3:15 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.
2. Stay tuned for post-practice interviews with Saints players from today's open locker room at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
3. Get ready for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders with the latest game preview, including team stats, series history and more.
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
4. Can't make it to the game? Find out how to watch, listen and stream Sunday's matchup against the Raiders with our How to Watch guide.
5. Catch up on the Saints' Wednesday injury report ahead of this afternoon's updated report.
The New Orleans Saints and Legends Global hosted an exclusive food and beverage happy hour to showcase a few of the new offerings at the Caesars Superdome during the 2026 NFL season.