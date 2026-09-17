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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 17

Saints coordinators and players meet with the media ahead of Week 2 matchup

Sep 17, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 17:

1.  Watch a one-on-one interview with Saints coach Kellen Moore as the team continues preparations for its Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

2. Hear from the New Orleans Saints Coordinators as they prepare for the Ravens matchup. Stay tuned for the latest interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.

3. Look out for the second Saints injury report of the week will be released today. Check back for the latest updates ahead of Sunday's game.

Photos: Best of Saints offense vs. Lions | 2026 NFL Week 1

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
2 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
3 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
4 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
5 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
6 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
7 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
8 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
9 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
10 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
11 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
12 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
13 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
14 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
15 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
16 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
17 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
18 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
19 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
20 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
21 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
22 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
23 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
24 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
25 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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4. Get a look at the Saints' latest preparations for Baltimore with photos from practice on NewOrleansSaints.com

5. Keep updated all season long with the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live statistics, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests, and more. Download the app to stay connected!

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