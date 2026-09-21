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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 21

Saints reflect on Week 2 matchup against Ravens

Sep 21, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 21:

1.  Look back at the key moments from Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with the full game recap.

2. Coach Kellen Moore will speak with the media Monday afternoon. Stay tuned for live coverage and the complete press conference on NewOrleansSaints.com.

3. Catch up on the latest Saints news and analysis with Kalia Butler and John DeShazier on a new episode of *Saints HQ*.

4. Revisit the action from Baltimore with the latest photo galleries from Sunday's matchup.

5. Stay tuned for interviews with Saints players during Monday's open locker room as they reflect on Sunday's game and look ahead to the next matchup.

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