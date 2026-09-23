 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 23

Saints begin preparations for home opener against Raiders

Sep 23, 2026 at 08:15 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Saints-Five-Things-REP-Data-1920x1080

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 23:

1. The Saints begin preparations for their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. See the full 2026 schedule for all the matchups ahead.

2. Hear from Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough as they address the media this afternoon. Watch their press conferences on NewOrleansSaints.com and stay tuned for player interviews.

3. Get the latest on player participation with the first injury report of the week, available following practice.

4. Catch up with Kalia Butler and John DeShazier on the latest Saints HQ as they break down the win in Baltimore and look ahead to the matchup against Las Vegas.

5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, videos and exclusive contests.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 22

Saints celebrate first win of the season, look ahead to a new week

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 21

Saints reflect on Week 2 matchup against Ravens

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, September 20

Saints take on Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 2

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 19

Saints-Ravens previews and matchup breakdowns set the stage for Sunday

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 18

Saints close out the week before Sunday's game in Baltimore

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 17

Saints coordinators and players meet with the media ahead of Week 2 matchup

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 16

Saints prepare for Week 2 in Baltimore

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 15

Saints have day off from practice ahead of Week 2 preparations

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 14

Saints recap season opener, look ahead to Week 2

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, September 13

Saints face the Detroit Lions to open the 2026 season at noon CT at Ford Field

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 12

Saints prepare to travel to Detroit ahead of Week 1 against Lions

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising