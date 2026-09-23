Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 23:
1. The Saints begin preparations for their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. See the full 2026 schedule for all the matchups ahead.
2. Hear from Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough as they address the media this afternoon. Watch their press conferences on NewOrleansSaints.com and stay tuned for player interviews.
3. Get the latest on player participation with the first injury report of the week, available following practice.
4. Catch up with Kalia Butler and John DeShazier on the latest Saints HQ as they break down the win in Baltimore and look ahead to the matchup against Las Vegas.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, videos and exclusive contests.