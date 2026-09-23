Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR/RS
|Barion Brown
|Hamstring
|DNP
|CB
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DL
|Christen Miller
|Toe
|DNP
|RB
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|Hamstring
|LP
|S
|Jonas Sanker
|Knee
|LP
|DL
|Nathan Shepherd
|Hip
|LP
|EDGE
|Chase Young
|Calf
|LP
|LB
|Isaiah Stalbird
|Shoulder
|FP
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LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|QB
|Aidan O'Connell
|NIR-Personal
|DNP
|S
|Treydan Stukes
|Concussion
|DNP
|TE
|Brock Bowers
|Knee
|LP
|LB
|Nakobe Dean
|Shoulder
|LP
|DT
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|Shoulder
|LP
|CB
|Darien Porter
|Foot
|LP
|WR
|Dareke Young
|Hamstring
|LP
|LB
|Segun Olubi
|Knee
|FP
|DT
|JJ Pegues
|Back
|FP
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