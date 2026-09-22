Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 22:
1. 1. Look back at the Saints' thrilling fourth-quarter rally in their 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
2. Relive the best moments from Sunday's win with the latest highlights and postgame interviews.
3. Celebrate the Saints' 60th season with Diamond Drops for a monthly chance to win a prize bundle featuring items from Saints legends, current players and more.
4. Revisit the action from Baltimore with the latest photo galleries from Sunday's matchup.
5. Keep up with the latest Saints news, videos and more by downloading the Saints app and turning on notifications.