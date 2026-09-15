Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 15:
1. The Saints turn their attention to the Baltimore Ravens as preparations begin for Sunday's Week 2 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. See the Saints’ full 2026 season schedule and get ready for every matchup ahead.
2. Relive Sunday's OT thriller with the latest photos, highlights and postgame coverage on NewOrleansSaints.com.
3. Read how Devaughn Vele’s love of the game helped produce a pair of highlight-reel catches against Detroit.
4. Hear from Chase Young as he reflects on his disruptive performance in the season opener and looks ahead to what's next.
5. Don't miss the latest Diamond Drop! Download the Saints app and turn on notifications to be ready when the next opportunity arrives.