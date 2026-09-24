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Tyler Shough has been at his best when New Orleans Saints have needed it most

"Those fourth-quarter moments, it doesn't feel like anything different to me"

Sep 23, 2026 at 07:45 PM
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John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 20, 2026 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The sense of calm projected by Tyler Shough in the fourth quarter of the first two games this season isn't a façade.

The New Orleans Saints' second-year quarterback, who has made 11 NFL starts, has been ruthlessly productive down the stretch for the Saints (1-1), who will play their home opener Sunday against the Raiders (2-0) in the Caesars Superdome.

Shough directed the Saints offense to two touchdowns and a field goal in the fourth quarter and overtime against Detroit in a 31-30 loss in the season opener, completing 16 of 20 passes for 213 yards and both touchdowns. And in the final 15 minutes of their 24-17 victory against Baltimore, he completed 12 of 14 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 2 yards and a touchdown on 3 carries as the Saints outscored the Ravens 15-0 in the fourth quarter.

It has been reminiscent of last season, when he rose to the occasion against Tampa Bay (13-yard touchdown run that gave New Orleans a 24-17 lead in what became a 24-20 win); against Carolina (12-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave to tie the score at 17-17, then directed the drive that led to the game-winning field goal in a 20-17 victory); and against Tennessee (10-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Austin Jr. to give the Saints a 27-26 lead in what became a 34-26 win), all in fourth quarters.

"I think it's just another moment together as a rep as team," said Shough, who leads the NFL with 662 passing yards (62 of 90 passing) and has four touchdowns, with two interceptions, in two games. "There's not necessarily like, 'We're looking forward to coming back in this game.'

"Like, nah, let's just get up and let's go play and let's operate. It's more of just like, how do we figure out how to get in the best play possible and run the best play possible and finish off plays. It's kind of the evolution of that. Those fourth-quarter moments, it doesn't feel like anything different to me."

It has helped the Saint's offense look very different down the stretch. New Orleans trailed the Lions 21-0 in the third quarter before making its move, and trailed Baltimore 14-3 late in the first half and 17-9 entering the fourth quarter before rallying.

Shough, who was a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year even though he started just nine games last year, can't say with certainty that momentum carried over from one season to the next.

"I'm not sure," he said. "We've still got a lot of football left, and we still have a lot more to clean up. But I know one thing, is that it is night and day from last year as far as how we're feeling from an operation standpoint, a chemistry standpoint. Day to day, just our play style, our culture — those things are immediate.

"We've put in the effort this offseason, but at the same time, there's little things if we want to compete and play high-level football week in and week out and playoff-level football, we have to clean those things up. It's not where we want to be, but I think if you compared it from a first year last year, it's been a lot better."

TRANSACTIONS, PRACTICE REPORT: The Saints placed left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) on injured reserve and signed long snapper Cal Adomitis. Adomitis will be their third long snapper in as many games; Zach Wood was injured after the season opener and Scott Daly, who handled the duties against the Ravens, was signed off the practice squad by the Bears.

On Wednesday, receiver Barion Brown (hamstring), cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (shoulder) and defensive lineman Christen Miller (toe) did not practice. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), safety Jonas Sanker (knee), defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd (hip) and edge rusher Chase Young (calf) were limited. Linebacker Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder) practiced full.

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