New Orleans Saints extract good parts from Sunday's loss, turn page after emotional outing

The last one didn't wash off easy. Moore noted the Saints were effective in the run game, in the red zone and on third down. But turnovers cratered the possibility of winning; the Saints, who'd outscored their first two opponents 25-3 in the fourth, were outscored 13-0 by the Raiders in the final quarter.

New Orleans committed seven turnovers in its two losses, none in its victory.

"Ultimately, we just have to focus on our side of this thing," Moore said. "Every opponent is going to put an emphasis on creating turnovers and we've got to do a better job protecting the football. That's every aspect of the offense – tactically, schematically, fundamentally. We've just got to do a better job."

Tight end Juwan Johnson agreed. Johnson, who committed the team's final turnover (lost fumble with 53 seconds left), caught eight passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

"I think we should take the good with it and learn from the bad," said Johnson, who has 15 catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns, tying his 17-game touchdown total from last season. "I feel like that's the approach that we should have. We've got a lot of stuff that we can build on, a lot of stuff that we can learn as we move forward. We've only played three games, there's nothing to panic over.

"It's all under our control, the things that we can do. Just playing smarter, that's something we can do. At the end, like, my fumble, I feel like me just tucking my elbow. I wouldn't change anything about how I'm playing but I definitely would change how I was holding the football. I was a little bit careless and I think moving forward, just being intentional about securing the ball, falling in love with it as Coach Dub (receivers coach Keith Williams) would say.