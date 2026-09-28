Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3

Saints Quarterback Tyler Shough

On the fourth quarter and his message to the team trying to get back in the game

"I mean, one, we've just got to be better. Towards the end there, we had opportunities all the way towards the end, and we feel very comfortable in those moments, and we're just a couple plays away. Whether it's a miscommunication or a good job by them, but we can clean that up for sure. More than anything, it's just keep going. It's a long season. There's a lot of great stuff to watch on film, a lot of stuff that we can learn from. Finishing strong in that game is really one of those things, and that starts with myself protecting the ball. It starts with all of us."

On what the big takeaway is from today and moving forward

"Yeah, 100%. There are ebbs and flows to the game. We obviously had some momentum there, and we got to finish it off in the end zone on some of those and protect those opportunities for field goals. Obviously, those fourth downs you've got to get the ball out of your hands in some of those moments. Turnovers are not necessarily the worst thing, but you've got to get out and get it out of your hands. More than anything is how do we learn from it and how do we keep that same intensity throughout the game. I thought the playstyle, our communication, were good. We just got to figure out a way to get over that hump."

On emotions in the locker room

"Oh, man, it hurts for sure, because you understand the work that was put in and you understand the fight. That's the best thing for our team is—it hurts whenever you love each other that way. We all let each other down. As a team, we are going to figure out how we keep going. More than anything, it's stuff to learn from on film. It's not anything to freak out about. It's more of, there's some really good stuff, but how do we shore this up to where we want to be in the position where we want to be at the end of the year? How do we do that? That's a really good football team, and they're playing well, and I think we're a really good football team and playing well. So it comes down to a couple plays, and we'll fix those up."

On the first fumble in the fourth quarter and what he thought compared to the Goff play

"Yeah, I mean, I thought I threw it. Personally, I thought my arm was going forward. I'm not exactly sure on the rule, but it doesn't really matter to me. I've got to get it out sooner regardless. I thought I was going to get it off in time. Sometimes it happens like that. So keep learning from it, and we'll get it done."

On emotions regarding the calls and how that affects the next play

"It's part of the job where you have to continue to do that, good or bad. But you're humans too, and you want all of your guys to make the play or make the big play on defense, and we want to go out and score every single time. We're fighting together, and that's the best part—is when we can rally off each other. But at the same time, we have to respond regardless. So it's a unique battle, but for us as an offense, I feel we do a good job of resetting. At the end there, they made a couple more plays, and we had to do a better job of ball security because that was kind of the story of it. So we'll clean that up and put a huge emphasis on it as far as doing our job that way."

On what he saw on the interception

"Yeah, I knew they getting to a 'junkie 2'. So I was trying to find that alley right there. I just got hit. I've got to eat that one, either take the sack or run. They did a good job in that coverage, and it wasn't necessarily a surprise, but I need to find a way to get out of their hands to the checkdown there or run. That kind of sucks. It happens that way when the ball gets floated in the air like that. So I've got to be better there as far as protecting it in those situations, especially on that side of the field."

On keeping composure after consistent turnovers

"It goes back to going to the next play and how do you go back to the next play. They made a couple of good plays. At the end of the day, it's football. Stuff like that's going to happen, and I think we understand how we fix that more than anything, and it's staying neutral throughout it. We're not going to fall victim to riding that emotional wave. At the end of the day, we lost, and we have some plays that we can fix in order to win."

On changing the play at fourth-down and what he saw and switched to

"Yeah, I knew they were getting into Cover 0, so we got into one of our answers for it. They did a good job popping out and bracketing (Chris) Olave there. So I tried to run it. They did a good job covering it. So we got to maybe switch things up, get into a different answer. At the end of the day, execute better on that play. Felt the operation was good. Communication was good. We got to find a way to get it there on third-and-one and fourth-and-one."

On what he liked about being able to move the ball the first 3 quarters

"We feel very strongly about our ability to, in any circumstance, gain positive yards and keep going. I think we were moving the ball well a lot of the time. At the end there, we shot ourselves in the foot when it came down to those turnovers. Stuff like that's going to happen, but how do we try to limit those and make sure that we're on the other side of the coin from the turnover margin. So, that was the story at the end there, and it sucks, but there's a lot of stuff to build off of."

On what was working at the beginning of the second half and if it was something they liked about their sequencing, or the look that the Raiders were stuck in

"A little bit of both. We did a good job of staying on the ball, being able to kind of get in a different place, and we were executing really well, communicating well, and we were able to finish off in the red zone a couple of really good times. So tempo is going to be a big factor and also executing in some of those looks. That's stuff to continue to build off of, and we're going to keep going that way."

On if they liked the matchup specifically with Juwan (Johnson) and Noah (Fant) at TE in the red zone or if they were the open guys

"Both, for sure. We feel like those guys are mismatches all over the field. All of our guys—and (Devaughn) Vele, Olave—you got all those weapons down there—(Travis) Etienne (Jr.), AK (Alvin Kamara). So it's how do we dissect that look and get it to the best guy. They did a phenomenal job getting on those routes, and we've got to come up big and continue to make plays."

On receiving a lot of different looks today offensively—all active players got on the field—and if that is how they want to operate

"Yes, we want to be balanced, but change things up personnel-wise. We want to get the ball to all of our guys. So that's the best thing is being multiple that way and still running what you're good at. That's the challenge every single week, and we still got to focus on us. It's still September football. It's still early. There's a lot of stuff to clean up expectedly, but at the same time, we don't want to live like that. We want to continue to get better, and we're going to do that. We're going to really evaluate what was good and what we can clean up going forward."

On the energy in the Caesars Superdome today

"I thought it was awesome. The energy in the Dome and the fans were active the whole game. We appreciate their support. It's going to be another big game coming up next, for obvious reasons. We're going to need everybody showing out, and we're going to put it together this week. Have a great week of practice and get after them."

On if he found a lot of significant growth in the run scheme as well to build off of for future weeks

"Yeah, the O-line and the RBs did a great job today in the run game. There was some really good stuff to build on. Very physical. We've got to clean up some plays, but it definitely helped out a lot, and a lot of those things came down to the wire on a couple of those fourth downs. I was really proud of our effort in that way and stuff to build off of."

On the last first-down drive, and if giving them 1:54 with multiple timeouts was intended towards the end of the first half

"No, that wasn't the exact intent. Obviously, you want to score, but ideally you would like to maybe run it, run out the clock a little bit more. But at the same time, if you have the opportunity, you are going to score. So they did a good job on driving down. We've got to figure out a way to slow it down a little bit at the end, but that's part of it."

On Olave's biggest step from last year to this year