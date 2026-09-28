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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 28

Saints host Raiders for home opener at Caesars Superdome

Sep 28, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 28:

1. Catch up on Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders with the game recap from Caesars Superdome.

2. Saints head coach Kellen Moore and players spoke with the media following Sunday's game against the Raiders. Watch their postgame interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.

3. NewOrleansSaints.com has photo coverage from Sunday's home opener. Check out the latest game action photos from the matchup against the Raiders.

4. Don't miss your chance to win! Download the Saints app and turn on notifications to be ready when the next opportunity arrives.

5. Gear up for the 2026 season with the latest jerseys, hats and more from the Saints Team Store. Get yours now!

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Photos: Pregame | Saints vs. Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
18 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
19 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
20 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
25 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
26 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
27 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
28 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
29 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
30 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
31 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
32 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
33 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
34 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
35 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
36 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
37 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
38 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
39 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
40 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
41 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
42 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
43 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
44 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the entertainment photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
45 / 60

Check out the entertainment photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
46 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
47 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
48 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
49 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
50 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
51 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
52 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
53 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
54 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
55 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
56 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
57 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
58 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
59 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
60 / 60

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
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