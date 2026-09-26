Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 26:
1. Get ready for Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome with the game preview, featuring matchup details, team connections and more.
2. Look out for the latest Key Ingredients feature for a closer look at the Saints ahead of Week 3.
3. Tune in for Kalia Butler's one-on-one with Saints Coach Kellen Moore for his thoughts ahead of Sunday's game.
4. Catch up on the latest Saints interviews from Friday as New Orleans gets ready to face the Raiders.
5. Can't make it to the game? Download the Saints app and turn on notifications to stay connected with the latest news, highlights and updates from Sunday's matchup against the Raiders. DOWNLOAD NOW>>
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season.