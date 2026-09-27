Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, September 27:
1. The Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders for their 2026 home opener at Caesars Superdome. Get ready for the matchup with the latest game preview on NewOrleansSaints.com.
2. Heading to the Dome? Check out the Saints Gameday Guide for everything you need to know before arriving.
3. Can't make it to the game? Download the Saints app and turn on notifications to stay connected with the latest news, highlights and updates from Sunday's matchup against the Raiders. Download Saints app >>
4. Stay tuned for a look at the Saints arriving at Caesars Superdome and catch the action from the sidelines with exclusive photos from Sunday's matchup.
5. Head to NewOrleansSaints.com after the game for highlights, postgame interviews and a full recap of the home opener.